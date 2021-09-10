Union State Council of Ministers approves 28 sectoral programs — PM Mishustin

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the approval of integration within the Union State based on 28 agreed sectoral programs.

"The meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State has just ended, the most important thing is that decisions on deepening integration on the basis of 28 union programs have been approved, they have all been agreed," he said.

According to him, "these programs define a clear trajectory of joint work in virtually all spheres of joint activity." "This includes industry, energy, finance, the agro-industrial complex," Mishustin said. He noted that the programs also "provide for the convergence of approaches in the field of macroeconomics, tax and customs regulation, monetary policy in general." "Union programs concern the transport market, labeling of goods, payment systems, veterinary and phytosanitary control, consumer protection, and unification of legislation in the social and labor sphere," Mishustin said.

He noted that a joint statement was adopted by the heads of the governments of Russia and Belarus. "It reflects the fundamental tasks of building the union," the Prime Minister said, adding that "this statement will be published so that everyone can get acquainted with the details."

"We expect that the decisions that were approved today will be also approved by the Supreme State Council of the Union State. We have a common goal - to achieve the growth of our economies, improve the well-being of our people, and at the same time preserve the sovereignty of our countries, regardless of the complicated external situation," Mishustin said.

According to him, "everyone will benefit from integration within the Union State." "Entrepreneurs will get new opportunities for doing business, there will be conditions for launching promising projects in transport, energy, and many other industries," Mishustin noted.