Mongolia mulls possibility of signing free trade agreement with EAEU — President

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Mongolia is considering the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the country’s President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said on Friday. He was speaking via a video link at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Mongolia has always paid attention to expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union. At the moment we are studying the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.

The Mongolian leader added that the agreement can play an important role in eliminating trade barriers in foreign trade, as well as ensuring the republic's participation in regional economic and integration processes.

The EAEU is an international economic integration association, which comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan have observer status in the association.

