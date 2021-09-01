Edward Snowden to discuss information security at New Knowledge online marathon

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Former contractor at the United States National Security Agency (NSA) Edward Snowden is expected to answer questions about information security and to talk about his life in Russia in his interview at the New Knowledge educational marathon, Russia’s Znanie (Knowledge) Society said on Wednesday.

"On September 2 at 14:00 Moscow time, Edward Snowden will be interviewed by the Russian Znanie Society during the New Knowledge educational marathon. He will talk about current threats related to the use of gadgets, answer key questions about sensitive information security and share his view of life in Russia," the statement says.

The press service added that the interview will be streamed on the marathon’s website, as well as in the Znanie Society account on the VK social network.

In 2013, Snowden leaked information on the electronic surveillance methods used by US intelligence services, including illegally eavesdropping on foreign leaders’ conversations. Fleeing punitive consequences from US federal authorities, Snowden sent requests for asylum to several countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he obtained a temporary Russian residence permit and later was granted an open-ended residency permit. Back in the United States, Snowden is facing two counts of violating the Espionage Act, and he risks up to ten years in prison on each count.

The second federal educational marathon New Knowledge, which is organized by the Znanie Society, is held in Russia on September 1-3. It is timed to coincide with Knowledge Day marked on September 1, when a new academic year traditionally starts in the country. The marathon will bring together over 150 acclaimed Russian and foreign scientists, politicians and public dignitaries along with celebrated cultural and sports figures, historians, inventors, publicists and successful entrepreneurs.

The first New Knowledge online marathon took place in May, with its events garnering more than 70 million views.