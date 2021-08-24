EU uses climate agenda to perpetuate their economic advantages — Russian Economy Minister

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The European Union is trying to use the climate agenda to take advantage of their economic competitive edges and expertise, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with TASS.

"On the one hand, by proposing this green deal our partners seek to speed up the work towards the creation of real economic mechanisms for implementing the Paris Agreement. That's the climate aspect. But, on the other hand, our partners have run out of their own hydrocarbon resources. They have poured a lot of money into renewable sources of energy. Now they are trying to use the climate agenda to take advantage of their economic competitive edges and expertise," Reshetnikov said.

The minister referred to many experts who believe that strict enforcement will rather perpetuate the gap between industrialized and developing nations.

"That is, those that have already achieved peak energy consumption and possess energy-effective technologies, and the others, which have not achieved this level yet," he explained.

The full text of the interview is available at the TASS website.