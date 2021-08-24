{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Maxim Reshetnikov: Nobody says CO2 must be fought against at any cost

Maxim Reshetnikov Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Maxim Reshetnikov
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

The European Green Deal, which the European Commission is working on these days, will encompass many industries of the global economy. Russia will not be an exception: climate-related customs duties on the import of iron, steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers and electricity to the European Union will be a great challenge that exporters will face. What can and must be done to balance national interests with the fight to save the environment, in addition to delving into the opportunites this new climate strategy can offer Russian companies, and detailing Russia's low carbon development strategy were among the issues Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov spoke about in an interview to TASS. 

— You took part in the G20 ministerial level meeting on climate in Naples. What do our foreign partners say about their new climate strategy and how does Russia feel about this rhetoric?

— The European Commission in July came up with 13 drafts of regulatory acts, which are part of Europe's Green Deal. They concern industry, energy and transportation. For example, there is a proposal for actually curtailing the production and import of internal combustion engines by 2035. The rules for the chemicals industry, such as pesticides and fertilizers, are to undergo a fundamental change. By 2030, the consumption of coal is to going to be slashed by more than 70% compared to the 2015 level. In the meantime, the European market consumes 21% of the coal we produce, or 41% percent of this fuel that we export. For our coalmining regions, such as Kuzbass, the loss of the Western market will be an enormous challenge.

For the time being, all this is nothing but bills, plans and strategies that are still under discussion. That being said, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is taking shape. In the CBAM's description there are still many gaps, but at present, a number of contradictions with the rules of the WTO and international climate change agreements are quite evident.

— What sort of danger will Russian exporters be facing from all of what you’ve just said and in what way does Russia plan to support individual companies and entire industries?

— [Our] EU partners have postponed the deadline for paying the carbon tax by three years. Mandatory accounting for companies will be effective starting from 2023, and mandatory payments, from 2026. The list of industries to which the CBAM applies has expanded. This will cover the production of iron and steel and products thereof, aluminum, mineral fertilizers, cement and the production of electricity. The volume of Russia's export to the EU that will fall under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is estimated at $7.6 billion a year. Let me explain why when evaluating the effects, we only take into account our export to the EU. The mechanism is designed in such a way that it pegs the carbon tax to the actual carbon intensity (CI) of the product in question. The greater the emission of carbon dioxide from the industrial plant that has manufactured a certain product, the more the importer will have to pay. Respectively, the tax will vary from company to company, and even from industrial facility to industrial facility, even if two companies supply equal amounts of goods to the EU.

In recent years, many companies have upgraded production and Russian companies' carbon footprint is competitive. It is crucial to ensure that it should be calculated impartially and manufacturers in the EU or other countries do not get unfounded advantages. The CBAM draft offers no answers to the questions of what projects the companies will be able to count and what means of interaction for third countries [our] European partners may offer, such as accounting, verification and so on and so forth.

If the CBAM's real purpose is not the creation of new barriers in trade, but rather fighting climate change, then the carbon reduction per one invested dollar should be the chief parameter. In this respect, it is important for Russia to have a mechanism that will enable enterprises to use the money to cut carbon emissions inside the country. This will be the most effective solution in the struggle against climate change and for the global agenda, too.

— How does Russia see this? As protectionism or real efforts towards fighting climate change?

For the time being, it looks like an invitation to negotiate. On the one hand, by proposing this green deal our partners seek to speed up the work towards the creation of real economic mechanisms for implementing the Paris Agreement. That's the climate aspect. But, on the other hand, our partners have run out of their own hydrocarbon resources. They have poured a lot of money into renewable sources of energy. Now they are trying to use the climate agenda to take advantage of their economic competitive edges and expertise.

Many experts believe that strict enforcement will rather perpetuate the gap between industrialized and developing nations. That is, those that have already achieved peak energy consumption and possess energy-effective technologies, and the others, which have not achieved this level yet.

— Which of the two groups would CIS nations belong to?

— Central Asia, India and some countries in the Asia-Pacific Region have not yet achieved the energy consumption peak and still need inexpensive energy. In other words, hydrocarbons. Any attempt to include carbon costs in the import price of electricity in the EU within the CBAM framework makes this gap insurmountable.

The current CBAM draft contains many indications this issue is being used to create barriers in trade and to economic development. If we do nothing real to reduce emissions or capture carbon dioxide, if we fail to show in practice that it is really our goal, protectionism will follow, along with closure of markets, and the inability to access technologies as well as segregation.

For this reason, it is important to implement several principles. One is that of technological neutrality. If everything that does not cause carbon dioxide emissions fits in with the low-carbon requirement, then the same applies to nuclear power, just like hydropower stations.

The other principle is that carbon neutrality must be achieved not by means of slashing emissions, but by means of capturing them. In the atmosphere, there is a large volume of carbon dioxide. Consequently, effective forest management and the absorption capabilities of other ecological systems, and their ability to capture carbon dioxide, as well as its pumping underground in the process of mineral resources extraction, should be taken into account. Carbon costs must include capital expenditures on these technologies. The current CBAM version rules out such an approach, which contradicts the WTO and does not address the issue comprehensively. For the time being, all this looks like protectionism rather than genuine concern about reducing emissions. We raised all these questions in Naples. Our counterparts listened to our concerns and are prepared for dialogue.

— Did they say something in reply or merely lend an attentive ear?

They said, "let's talk about it." We hope that key international agreements will be reached in Glasgow in November. They will serve as the foundation that a climate policy can rest upon. So far, it has stood on sand, and not a solid foundation.

Let me stress once again: hydrocarbon neutrality is one of the sustainable development objectives. All goals must be achieved in a balanced way, assessing how they affect national interests. Nobody says that CO2 must be fought against at any cost.

— Could you explain that in greater detail, please?

— First of all, one of the sustainable development goals is "affordable energy." Secondly, low carbon development as such will cost the world a lot. Ultimately, it is the end consumer who will have to pay the price. The population of any country is living through hard times these days in the post-pandemic world, struggling with the effects of soft monetary and credit policies, along with inflation pressures, which in the long term, will intensify due to the energy transition. Costs will be high.

There is the impression that many experts and climate agenda protagonists, in trying to persuade entire countries and their populations to sign up for this agenda, prefer to stay tight-lipped about the costs that will have to be borne. In the meantime, it is our duty to not just explain to the public how important it is to reduce carbon dioxide, but to let them know how much this will cost. 

Together with our colleagues in all agencies and businesses we are in the process of designing a strategy for Russia's low carbon development, and on how and where it will be most effective.

— When will it be finalized?

— Its coordination with other agencies is underway.

— Could you say a few words about the new strategy, please, if you don't mind?

— Currently we have four scenarios - conservative, basic, intensive and aggressive. We should gradually introduce to our documents an indicative price of carbon dioxide and distribute it among different industries. For this, carbon accounting as required by law must be launched as soon as possible.

The introduction of carbon costs, provided the regulations are competent enough, may accelerate many processes. For instance, the upgrading of small housing and utilities sector facilities, such as boilers in remote communities. Our country has done a great deal along these lines over the past ten years, and there is a solid basis from which to build on. Previously, energy effectiveness was the catch phrase of the day; now the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions tops the agenda, but basically, they are the same thing.

— In other words, you believe that the strategy of the past few years was effective enough, right?

I am pretty certain that they didn't catch us off guard. We need to reconsider some things and to reset some others, but there is surely no reason to sprinkle ashes on our heads in despair. For instance, the LNG development strategy till 2035, which was adopted in March this year, fits in well with the green agenda, just as the plans for developing hydrogen technologies.

To finalize our calculations regarding the transition to carbon neutrality, we need answers from our foreign counterparts. For instance, we have been discussing carbon pricing, but the question is what pricing is this? the average or the maximum? The Europeans have their system of trade in quotas. Many of its participants have an opportunity to pay nothing for these emissions - the quotas are granted for free. This concerns practically all industries, except for power production. To put it in a nutshell, the real financial pressure on them may be very different from the quotas for one tonne of carbon dioxide and eventually turn out to be way below the declared one. As a result, foreign manufacturers will find themselves in far less advantageous conditions, because they will have to pay the full tax. That being said, "this is a direct violation of WTO rules and what are you going to do about this?" However, that question is yet to be answered.

— And what does the WTO have to say about this? Does it have any supervisory and regulatory functions?

— We have repeatedly raised this question within the WTO’s working bodies and in bilateral contacts with the EU officials and other members of the organization over the past 18 months. We started doing so before the draft of the mechanism was published. Many countries share our concerns on this issue. In principle, if we take a close look at the WTO agreements, we will see that, according to our estimates, the EU's CBAM contradicts them, in particular, such basic principles as "national treatment" and "most-favored nation status," the introduction of import restrictions and many other things. In other words, we have solid grounds to put forward grievances. It is to be hoped that these disagreements will be settled and major disputes will be avoided.

— What countries share our concerns?

— All partners in the BRICS group (Brazil, China, India and South Africa) and in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Also, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Argentina, Paraguay, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Turkey and Taiwan.

— When will Russia be able to become a full-fledged participant in the quotas market?

— Right now, there is no global market of quotas. Common rules on the circulation of carbon units are yet to be agreed on. Here is an example: our companies export steel to Europe. The product has a certain carbon footprint that is to be compensated at some level or zero. Businesses are ready to implement absorption projects. It is essential to ensure such efforts and their effects should be recognized internationally, in accordance with a unified taxonomy system. All verification bodies must have an accreditation. Let me remind you, the ultimate goal is zero balance, and it cannot be achieved by means of reducing emissions only.

For our part, we are creating a Russian system of quotas. There is the Sakhalin experiment: the documents have been drafted and submitted to the government, and businesses are getting ready to launch projects. We hope that it will be accepted by the end of this year.

— What opportunities can the climate agenda offer Russia?

— It opens new markets. Russia should develop electricity-powered transport, given our climate, the current technologies and the country's size. The economy will become diversified and more complex technologically. We already have a road map for hydrogen and another one for electricity-powered transport, has been submitted to the government for consideration.

It is crucial to ensure that the steps to abide by the "Green Deal" should be balanced. We are currently working on this and scrutinizing the pros and cons.

Interview by Yelena Kudryavtseva

Russian Economy Minister underscores importance of impartial carbon footprint calculation
"In recent years, many companies have upgraded production and Russian companies' carbon footprint is competitive," Maxim Reshetnikov said
Read more
Kalashnikov preparing RPL-20 machine gun for pre-trials
RPL-20 lightweight belt-feed machine gun was developed as part of the Sotnik development efforts for the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Kremlin castigates Crimea Platform forum as anti-Russian event
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia does not accept such assertions relative to Crimea
Read more
Putin, Erdogan call for stability, peace in Afghanistan
Presidents touched upon bilateral cooperation in the energy sector
Read more
Brother of Afghan President Ghani who fled country joins Taliban
The Taliban entered Kabul without a fight on August 15
Read more
Russia will try to help Ukrainians stranded in Afghanistan, Russian ambassador pledges
The mission will try to help the Afghans with Russian passports, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Read more
International Space Station’s orbital altitude adjusted for Soyuz launch
According to preliminary data, the average altitude of the ISS is 420,91 kilometers
Read more
Putin attended flag hoisting ceremony on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow
The ceremony was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Read more
‘Unacceptable to impose alien standards of political life’: Putin on US Afghan gamble
The Russian President called on countries to consolidate efforts to support the Afghan people and normalize the situation in Afghanistan
Read more
Russia will not intervene in Taliban's conflict with resistance in Panjshir — Peskov
The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow had no intention of acting as a go-between, either
Read more
New structures for Sputnik V are ready, no need to update vaccine right now
So far there is no need to update it
Read more
Nord Stream operator keeps mum on US sanction consequences
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there was just 15 km of the pipeline left to finish, by sea
Read more
US sanctions Russian firearms imports, missile-related technology exports to Moscow
The sanctions "include a restriction on the permanent importation of firearms or ammunition manufactured or located in Russia pursuant to new or pending permit applications"
Read more
Taliban hopes for peaceful solution to resistance in Panjshir — Russian ambassador
The Taliban do not want bloodshed and are committed to dialogue, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Read more
Taliban says sending fighters to take control of Panjshir
The local authorities refuse to hand over control of the region peacefully
Read more
Kalashnikov produces first batch of submachine guns for pilots
State trials of cutting-edge small-size AM-17 submachine guns are planned to begin by the end of the year
Read more
Borrell’s call for curbing Russian influence in Afghanistan shows his incompetence
According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, key cooperation projects on the European track used to be implemented via the Russia-NATO Council
Read more
Defense contractor delivers batch of breakthrough Armata tanks to Russian troops
"We have shipped the latest T-90M ‘Proryv’ upgraded tanks, an experimental batch of T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks and continue the deliveries of Pantsyr-S [anti-aircraft missile] systems," Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said
Read more
New guided missile for combat helicopters presented at Army-2021 Forum
The newest Mi-28NM and Ka-52M combat helicopters will be equipped with the Product 305 missile.
Read more
Putin launches construction of six warships for Russian Navy
The Russian leader launched the construction of combat ships at the shipyards located in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Read more
Turkey expects Russia to boost gas supplies via TurkStream — Erdogan
The president pointed out that Turkey and Russia believe the cooperation in the economic sector to be crucial
Read more
Russia to respond robustly, appropriately to US sanctions over Navalny — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow views the new round of US sanctions over Nord Stream 2 and the Navalny case as Washington’s lack of political will to build bilateral relations based on a partnership
Read more
S-400 will begin to be delivered to India by yearend — Almaz-Antey
Currently, Indian military personnel is being trained in using the air defense systems
Read more
Ethiopia grateful to Russia for its position on Tigray crisis, Ambassador to Moscow says
The ambassador also noted that Addis Ababa is satisfied with Russia’s position on the situation around Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam
Read more
No consensus in EU on accepting Afghan refugees — Slovenia’s prime minister
The EU countries must themselves decide whether they want to have a new wave of migrants or not, Janez Jansa said
Read more
European leaders not coming to Crimean Platform out of fear of Russia — Zelensky
The establishment of the Crimean Platform was announced in September 2020 by Ukrainian President
Read more
Press review: Patrushev says Afghan fate awaits Ukraine and error cuts EU gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 19th
Read more
Press review: Where will the Taliban raise money and Nord Stream 2 eyes November start
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 20th
Read more
Construction of Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion, 15 km by sea left — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that the route for transporting gas to Europe via Nord Stream 2 was 2,000 km shorter than the transit route through Ukraine
Read more
Putin meets King of Jordan, invites to exchange views on Syria, Afghanistan
Russian President stressed that despite the coronavirus pandemic relations between Russia and Jordan are developing in all areas, including trade and economic ties and political dialogue
Read more
Russia to step up military cooperation with Myanmar — deputy defense minister
"The meeting was keynoted by a traditionally friendly climate and reaffirmed the mutual determination to steadily build up multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries' defense ministries," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet to get advanced cruise missile corvette by year-end
The missile corvette Tsiklon was built at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch on the Crimean Peninsula and floated out in the summer of 2020
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launched from Baikonur space port
Satellites will be separated during several phases
Read more
Ukrainian national apprehended in Tula for gathering data on latest weapons — FSB
According to the FSB’s data, the foreigner was searching for the staff of Russian defense enterprises who had access to state secrets
Read more
Taliban lays siege to resistance in Panjshir, seeks talks
The Taliban’s opponents in Panjshir are still reporting via social media that their morale is high and vowed to continue battling the radicals
Read more
Kabul airport suspends operation until further notice — Afghan aviation agency
According to the statement, the Afghan aviation authorities "are working hard for domestic and international flights to and from the Kabul airport to resume as soon as possible"
Read more
Western principles of ‘quiet diplomacy’ won’t work with Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also pointed out that "the continuous degradation of observing basic human rights in Ukraine cannot but raise concerns"
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
Russia is undisputed world leader in combat aviation — Putin
The President recalled that since Soviet times, civil aviation has been developing based on the needs for combat aviation
Read more
Nord Stream 2 works in German zone to be over on September 12 — agency
By now, the pipeline is 99% ready
Read more
Taliban should avoid repeating own mistakes, Erdogan warns
According to Erdogan, the new Afghan government "should be inclusive to reflect the diversity of people" in Afghanistan
Read more
Russia, Turkey to ink new deal on S-400 delivery soon
According to CEO of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev, the consultations continue and are at the final stage
Read more
EU’s participation in Crimean Platform to tell adversely on Russia-EU dialogue — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Moscow will consider the forum as "political performance"
Read more
Ukrainian plane hijacked in Kabul — deputy minister
However, Yevgeny Yenin did not report anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get it back
Read more
Russian embassy urges UK to drop policy of confrontation against Moscow
Otherwise the UK will face Moscow’s tit-for-tat measures
Read more
Putin criticized idea of Western states to place Afghan refugees in Central Asia
The President added that this Russia is in constant contact with partners from the Central Asian republics
Read more
Russia puzzled Spain denies Russian naval ships a port call — Foreign Ministry
The situation looks strange at least, particularly against a backdrop of the current positive practice of cooperation concerning calls of Russian warships to Spanish ports, the statement says
Read more
Pentagon has no idea how much US military equipment seized by Taliban — spokesman
John Kirby pointed out that currently he has "no policy solutions" on how to resolve this issue
Read more
Russia will continue boosting its navy potential — Putin
Such ambitious and momentous tasks are dictated by Russia’s geopolitical situation and its role in global affairs, the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Merkel says Europe will need no Russian gas in 25 years
German Chancellor stressed that Ukraine should get prepared for such a situation and focus on the development of green energy
Read more
Putin jokes he has to remind Lavrov he is Foreign Minister, not Defense Minister
The Russian President said this at a meeting with representatives of the United Russia party
Read more