Lebanon looks forward to broadening industry, energy dialog — Minister

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Beirut hopes to expand cooperation with Moscow in the energy sector and industrial production, Lebanese Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah said at an online conference on Thursday.

The country currently needs "the most diverse areas for cooperation," the Minister said. "The energy sector is an important sphere. In particular, we are ready to cooperate in the sphere of alternative energy and in the sphere of conventional energy," Hoballah said. "We need to develop our ports and industry at large," he noted.

Iron, metals and sugar production are among important areas for economic interaction between the parties," the Minister said. "Lebanon needs projects in the transport sphere also, particularly the production of locomotives and motor vehicles," he noted.

"We hope the new Lebanese government will start dealing with all these issues. We started our current dialog with Russia. We hope this dialog will continue and Russia will be interested in the whole array of projects," Hoballah added.