Non-resource and non-energy export gained 30% in H1 2021 — Russian Export Center

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian non-resource and non-energy export surged by more than 30% year-on-tear to more than $82 bln in the first half of 2021, press service of the Russian Export Center (REC) reports on Wednesday, citing its head Veronika Nikishina.

"According to the REC estimate, the non-resource and non-energy export of Russia was over $82 bln in the first half, with the increase by more than 30% against the last year," the official said.

The metals industry, the chemical sector and machine-building remain main drivers of export growth, Nikishina said. The share of non-resource and non-energy goods in total exports climbed to record high 40% for such period, she added.