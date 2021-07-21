Putin, Merkel discuss Germany-US agreements on Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. The leaders particularly hashed over the agreements reached by Germany and the US on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Kremlin informed.

"The leaders are satisfied that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is nearing completion. The Russian president highlighted the German side’s consistent commitment to realization of this project which only has commercial nature and is aimed at boosting Germany’s and the EU’s energy security," the statement reads.

"Angela Merkel informed [Putin] about the results of discussing the gas pipeline developments achieved in the course of the recent talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Vladimir Putin provided relevant comments," the Kremlin added.

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel highlighted an opportunity of extending the agreement on gas transportation via the territory of Ukraine after 2024 in their telephone conversation.

"As a separate topic, the Russian President and the German Federal Chancellor touched upon the opportunity of agreement renewal between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine on gas transportation via the Ukrainian territory after 2024 as well," the press service said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland spoke at a hearing in the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations when she announced that Washington and Berlin had reached an agreement on Nord Stream 2. German authorities view the project as an economic one and say that the pipeline needs to be completed, simultaneously backing maintaining Ukraine’s role of a transit nation.

Washington opposed Nord Stream 2 and was attempting to hinder the project. The Russian side has repeatedly underlined that the pipeline is an economic project and is implemented together with European partners.