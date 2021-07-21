Russia hopes to adopt plan to implement APEC 2040 guidelines at November summit

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia expects to approve the plan for the implementation of the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 guidelines at the next summit of this forum in November 2021, Russian Special Envoy, Senior Official at APEC Kirill Barsky said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

"We will count on the fact that at the APEC summit in November of this year, where we will discuss and, I hope, approve the plan for the implementation of the Putrajaya guidelines for the development of APEC until 2040, this policy will be fixed for the restoration of not only the economy of the Asian Pacific region but also for the restoration of mutual trust, those principles that, in fact, made the Asia-Pacific region the driving force of world economic development, "he said.

The diplomat pointed out that the New Zealand Chairmanship offered its vision of the components of this implementation plan.

"This was the first effort, therefore, on some issues of the APEC economy, they came to an agreement without much difficulty, on some issues there was discussion," Barsky said.

"During the first two meetings of senior officials, which took place in March and late May-early June, we came to a certain consensus on what these very components would look like, and on their basis to the third cluster of the senior officials meeting. It will take place in late August - early September, the first draft will be prepared. That is, the work is proceeding normally. <...> Now, work is already underway on specific wordings. Considering that we have almost half a year ahead, we will be in time," he added.

The ambassador indicated that, most likely, this will be a fairly concrete roadmap.

"In addition, it is very important that the representatives of APEC economies agree that it will be a "living" document, that is, it can be amended as the economic, epidemiological and any other situation changes, since over the next 20 years the region may experience very significant changes that will require the adaptation of this plan for the implementation of the Putrajaya guidelines to the new realities. This will be a kind of roadmap that will shine for all of us like a beacon and pave the way to a brighter future," Barsky added.

In connection with the expiration of the formal deadline for the implementation of the Bogor goals (generally recognized as fulfilled), the APEC summit held on November 20, 2020, approved the Putrajaya guidelines for the development of APEC until 2040. The envisage creation of an open, dynamic, viable, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

APEC is a regional intergovernmental forum that was formed in 1989 with headquarters in Singapore.