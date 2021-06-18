Trade experiences less restrictions due to pandemic than in 2020 — Minister

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. New restrictions for the trade sphere related to the coronavirus pandemic were introduced in a lighter format than a year ago and the trade system has already adapted to them, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"We are living at present in the format of smaller restrictions than it was last year during approximately the same time. There was an opportunity over the year to adapt for the commerce system at large and to our authorities responsible for requirements," he noted.

Restrictions faced by the trade at that time gave an impetus to online commerce development, the Minister said. The last year demonstrated the popularity of online sales channels. "If we take official statistical data, e-commerce makes up 4% of the trade. The experts’ estimate is 10%. We tend to 10%, this is about 1.5 trillion rubles ($20.6 bln) over the last year," Manturov added.