SPIEF - 2021

SSJ 100 export contracts may be inked with some countries in 2022 - deputy PM

Yuri Borisov added that Russia and Kazakhstan might enter into a corresponding contract

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Contracts for Russian regional jets SSJ 100 export may be signed with a number of countries in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who supervises industry, including the aviation industry, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The African region takes an interest. European countries, some of our very close friends and strategic partners, eye the SSJ or at least have it in their plans. Perhaps, contracts for aircraft deliveries will be clinched in 2022," he said.

Borisov added that Russia and Kazakhstan might also enter into a corresponding contract.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 2-5. The forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is titled ‘Together Again — Economy of a New Reality’. It embraces the SME Forum, the Healthy Life and Drug Security Forums along with the SPIEF Junior sessions. SPIEF-2021 is held in person in strict accordance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. TASS is the official information partner and the photo hosting agency of SPIEF-2021.

Minsk says sanctions against Belavia an attempted hostile takeover of market
According to head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry’s aviation department Artem Sikorsky, the Belarusian air authorities were trying to work with international organizations "to debunk the fakes"
De-dollarization takes place in many countries — Kremlin
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russia will completely abandon the US dollar and will reduce the pound sterling share in the National Wealth Fund’s structure
Nord Stream 2 sections in Russia to start working in test mode next week
The Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko recalled that Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the territory that will receive Russian gas
Czech demands for Russian compensation cannot be adequately explained, diplomat says
Prague itself cannot sort out the versions of the causes of the incident in the village of Vrbetice, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated
Russia calls on OSCE mission to closely monitor NATO exercise involving Ukraine
Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich pointed out that, according to available information, "there are plans to deliver advanced weapons and ammunition to Ukraine under the guise of the drills
Russia to face Canada in Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinal
Russia defeated Belarus 6:0
Sputnik V registration abroad was ‘true battle’, RDIF chief said
The vaccine is currently registered in 66 countries
Russian Navy guided missile ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills
The artillery teams conducted an exercise to eliminate floating mine mock-ups at the time of notionally passing through a swept water area with a mine danger
Diplomat strikes back at untrue claims Russia ‘restricting’ rights of foreign agent media
Saying that foreign agent media outlets in Russia do not have the same rights as other media would count as disinformation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Work on schematics of Russia’s future orbital station to begin this summer — Rogozin
The station will be a platform for clusters of add-on monitoring and signal relay apparatuses, the CEO of Roscosmos said
Direct line with Putin to be held this year, preparations underway — Kremlin
In 2020, the president did not hold a separate traditional direct line, but wrapped it into a larger press conference in December
Pakistan Stream gas pipeline construction to finalize in 2025, says Russian minister
The Russian side will be responsible for construction of the gas pipeline, while the Pakistani side - for gas sources and construction of the regasification terminal
Roscosmos chief vows to offer NASA ‘most interesting projects’
As Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin pointed out, this cooperation is possible, if the US "behaves like a gentleman, instead of stifling with one hand and patting with the other"
Russia to resume flights to and from another eight countries on June 10
Besides, a weekly charter flight will operate between Moscow and Albania’s capital of Tirana
Gazprom, Mongolia discussed Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline
In particular, results of approved technical and economic analysis and the progress in developing the project’s feasibility study scheduled for completion by the end of this year were discussed, Gazprom said.
Kremlin dismisses reports Turkey ‘expelled’ Russian specialists who serviced S-400 systems
With that in mind, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on media reports that Ankara had allegedly expelled the Russian technicians in question under pressure from Washington
Kremlin says still undecided if Putin, Biden will hold press conference following summit
Switzerland launched the accreditation process for journalists to cover the meeting between Russian and US Presidents
Putin orders to work out paid Covid vaccination for foreigners in Russia
The president noted the high demand for Russian vaccines, considering their efficiency
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Recent conflict escalation in Donbass was man-made, Russia’s deputy chief of staff says
It has its own reasons - both domestic political and foreign political ones, Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, said
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter capable of carrying four attack drones
The fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground, and naval targets
Russian tech firm develops new munition to shield armor from precision weapons
The item will be unveiled at the Army-2021 arms show. Its state trials will be completed this year
Russian diplomat says Moscow set on abandoning another accord with US
Sergey Ryabkov noted that a government directive on Russia’s termination of the Memorandum on Open Ground is in the works
Five Southeast Asian states eye Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter — Rosoboronexport
Negotiations being held with several countries
Sudan says will review naval base agreement with Russia
In late April, Sudan announced it was suspending an agreement with Russia to build a naval base in the country
Iran, CAR stripped of UN General Assembly voting right
According to the Secretary General’s letter, Iran has to pay $16,251,298 for restoration of voting power, while the CAR has to pay $29,395
Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts US military plane over Barents Sea
After the foreign military plane turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield
Press review: Sudan capitalizes on Russia-US rivalry and whose economy rode out COVID well
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 3rd
Kremlin: President Putin was not invited for 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship playoffs
Championship is currently underway in Riga
Attempts at diktat may undermine attempts to establish Russian-US dialogue — Kremlin
Mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests serve as a necessary condition for the improvement of the Russian-US relations, Dmitry Peskov stressed
United States follows Soviet Union’s path — Putin
"The problem of empires is that they think they are so powerful that they can afford small inaccuracies and mistakes," he said
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to participate in International Army Games for first time
This year, 277 teams from over 40 countries have expressed their desire to participate in the competitions
Nord Stream 2 construction to be completed — commercial director
The operator company believes the situation around the Nord Stream 2 project is more positive than a year ago, Reinhard Ontyd also pointed out
Press review: What’s overshadowing the Geneva summit and will Belarus recognize Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 2nd
Russia registers drug that prevents complications from COVID-19
Leitragin is the first drug aimed to prevent and combat the cytokine storm caused by COVID-19
Russia, US must find ways to regulate relations during upcoming summit, says Putin
The leaders will talk about strategic stability, regulation of international conflicts, disarmament processes, the fight against terrorism, the fight against the pandemic and environmental issues
Second Nord Stream 2 line to be completed within 1.5-2 months — Putin
The President also noted that the source of gas production in Russia is the cleanest in the world
Pandemic, opposition and US path: what Putin said to heads of news agencies
TASS gathered Putin’s main statements made at the meeting
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Detained blogger admits guilt in organizing actions violating public order
Roman Protasevich was detained on May 23
Russia will not tolerate US refusal to count some delivery vehicles — Foreign Ministry
The vehicles were described as reconfigured and removed from the total count
Canada defeats Russia in quarterfinals of world hockey championship
The goals were scored by Russian Yevgeny Timkin, Canadians Adam Henrique and Andrew Mangiapane
Dollar to be dropped from National Wealth Fund structure within one month, says minister
Russian Finance Ministry has decided to reduce the funds of the NWF invested in dollar assets and replace them by an increase in the euro and gold
Aeroflot, S7 received permits for flights to Germany
Previously, Russian and German airlines experienced difficulties in obtaining permits to fly between countries. The carriers even had to cancel flights
Russia ready to implement projects similar to Nord Stream 2 with other states
Earlier, Putin said at the plenary session that the laying of pipes for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed on Friday
Putin offers gas to Europe, COVID-19 vaccination to foreigners in SPIEF address
Russian President pointed out that Moscow was ready to open the borders to foreign nationals seeking to receive Russian coronavirus vaccines and announced the completion of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
SWIFT will ‘shoot itself in the foot’ by disconnecting Russia — lawmaker
According to Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov, the ruble exchange rate by the end of the year will not demonstrate significant dynamics
Sputnik V vaccine to be certified by EMA, WHO in coming months, Health Ministry hopes
The deputy health minister added that over the past year, Russia has been in constant communication with the WHO and the EMA at all stages preceding the vaccine’s certification
No plans to frighten anyone with new weapons, Putin says
trategic arms control issues, including the United States’ withdrawal from a number of key agreements, are expected to be discussed at a Russia-US summit set to take place in Geneva on June 16
Russia will lose in case of isolation of its market from the world — Kudrin
Prices on the market must follow both market rules and global trends, the head of the Russian Audit Chamber added
Shipbuilders to hand over seven warships to Russian Navy this year
This relates to the construction of new ships plus two more vessels from repairs
