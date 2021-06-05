SSJ 100 export contracts may be inked with some countries in 2022 - deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Contracts for Russian regional jets SSJ 100 export may be signed with a number of countries in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who supervises industry, including the aviation industry, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The African region takes an interest. European countries, some of our very close friends and strategic partners, eye the SSJ or at least have it in their plans. Perhaps, contracts for aircraft deliveries will be clinched in 2022," he said.

Borisov added that Russia and Kazakhstan might also enter into a corresponding contract.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 2-5. The forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is titled ‘Together Again — Economy of a New Reality’. It embraces the SME Forum, the Healthy Life and Drug Security Forums along with the SPIEF Junior sessions. SPIEF-2021 is held in person in strict accordance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. TASS is the official information partner and the photo hosting agency of SPIEF-2021.