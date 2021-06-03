Euro down below 89 rubles first time since April 1

MOSCOW, June 3. / TASS /. The euro rate in the course of foreign exchange trading on the Moscow Exchange accelerated the decline to 0.39% by the close of the previous session and reached 88.98 rubles, according to the data of the site at 16:20 Moscow time on Thursday.

The last time the euro was below 89 rubles was April 1, 2021.

By 16:25 Moscow time, the euro continued to decline and traded at 88.965 rubles. (-0.41%). The dollar exchange rate showed insignificant growth and reached 73.2 rubles. (+ 0.05%). The cost of the August futures contract for Brent oil on the London ICE exchange is growing by 0.35% - up to $ 71.6 per barrel. The WTI crude oil went up in price by 0.34% - up to $ 68.87 per barrel.