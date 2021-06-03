GDP annual growth in April predictably high in Russia amid 2020 plunge, says minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth in annual terms was predictably high in April 2021, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday, adding that the double-digit value came amid last year’s plunge.

"Annual [GDP] growth in April was predictably high as its double-digit value came amid last year’s fall," he said.

The ministry is expected to provide its GDP projections for April on June 4, after the national statistics service Rosstat releases its report.

Earlier, Rosstat said that GDP lost 1% in Q1 2021, according to preliminary estimates. In 2020, Russia’s GDP rose by 1.4% in Q1, after which the decline started - by 7.8% in Q2, by 3.5% in Q3, and 1.8% in Q4, according to the service. Total GDP contraction amounted to 3% last year, Rosstat said in its revised estimation.

The Economic Development Ministry expects Russia’s GDP to gain 2.9% this year, 3.2% in 2022, and 3% in 2023.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.