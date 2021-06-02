Nord Stream 2 will contribute to goals of climate neutrality in Europe — ambassador

VIENNA, June 2. / TASS /. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will help achieve Europe's climate neutrality goals by replacing more environmentally harmful energy resources, said Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov in an interview with the Hungarian portal novekedes.hu and its text was published by the Russian embassy in Budapest on Wednesday.

Stanislavov emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project that meets the interests of both Russia and Europe. "The gas pipeline, which is already 95% built, is designed to ensure stable gas supplies at competitive prices to European countries along the optimal route, and with much lower greenhouse gas emissions during transportation," Stanislavov said when answering the question about how he assesses the position of the West with regard to Nord Stream 2.

"Moreover, in the future, Russian gas can be used to introduce new energy technologies, including for the production of a promising and absolutely environmentally friendly fuel - hydrogen. So, in the strategic plan, Nord Stream 2 will strengthen the energy security of Europe for decades to come and will contribute to the achievement of the goals of climate neutrality in Europe, replacing more environmentally harmful energy resources," Stanislavov said. According to him, Russia's European partners, who are interested in the construction of the gas pipeline, understand this. The project also provides employment and earning opportunities for many Europeans, Stanislavov added. "That is why they are firmly in favor of completing the construction of this gas pipeline," he explained.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. But starting in December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline was resumed after a year long pause. In December 2020, Fortuna built 2.6 km of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, and is now laying Nord Stream 2 in the territorial waters of Denmark. According to the company, Nord Stream 2 is 95% completed.