Nord Stream 2 sections in Russia to start working in test mode next week

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. / TASS /. The Nord Stream 2 facilities in the Leningrad Region will start working in a test mode next week to prepare for the launch of gas in Germany, the Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yesterday there was an inspection of Russian facilities in the Leningrad Region, in the Kingisepp District, which will start working in test mode starting next week to prepare the launch of gas on the German side," Drozdenko said following his participation in a business forum held as part of the business program on the starting day ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He noted that on Wednesday morning he met with Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig, who represent the German side in the Nord Stream 2 project.

"We were just discussing that the project has entered the home stretch," he added. Drozdenko recalled that Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the territory that will receive Russian gas. "[Prime Minister of the German federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania] Manuela Schwezig is one of the few who have consistently defended the interests of both Germany and our interests in continuing construction of the Nord Stream 2 all this time, " he said.