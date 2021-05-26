SPIEF-2021 to follow safety measures recommended by WHO — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The forthcoming 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held from June 2 to 5 will strictly comply with epidemiological safety measures in line with guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The St. Petersburg Forum will be organized with strict adherence to safety measures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus," the diplomat says. "These measures were thoroughly worked out by the steering committee subject to WHO requirements," Zakharova says.

The forum is geared to support productive work, the establishment and development of business contacts and participation in cultural and sports programs, she added.