Pobeda to start flights from Russian regions to Cyprus in mid-June, airline says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Pobeda lowcoster will start flights from Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Perm to Larnaca (Cyprus) in mid-June, the airline says on Friday.

Ticket sales are already opened on the company’s website, the air carrier noted.

"The flight program from Perm to Larnaca will start on June 14. The first flight from Yekaterinburg is scheduled to June 15 and from Kazan - to June 16. Flights over the summer season will be made once per week in each destination. Pobeda has not performed flights to Larnaca from these cities earlier," the company said.