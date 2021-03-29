Cyprus greenlights Russian tourists from April 1

NICOSIA, March 29. /TASS/. The Ministry of Health of Cyprus formally transferred Russia into the group of countries, whose tourists can visit the country, from April 1, according to the updated register of countries ranked by epidemiological situation.

Russia was included into the ‘red’ group of countries. Passengers from these countries can avoid the compulsory two-week quarantine if they are successfully tested twice for absence of the novel coronavirus. They have to bear a negative test certificate made in Russia not earlier than 72 hours’ prior to departure and then pass one more coronavirus test at their expense in Larnaca or Paphos airports, which must also be negative.

Cyprus was closed for Russian tourists since March 21 of the last year, when authorities imposed a ban on international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.