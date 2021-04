MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee and the ministerial meeting of the alliance countries will take place on April 27 - a day earlier than previously planned, according to the OPEC agenda. The information was confirmed by a TASS source.

The meeting of the monitoring committee is scheduled for 15:00 Moscow time, ministerial meeting will begin after it.

The reasons for moving the meeting from April 28 were not specified.