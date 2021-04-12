Hainan developing cooperation with more than 180 countries

HAIKOU, April 12. /TASS/. China's Hainan cooperates with foreign partners from 183 countries, reported the Hainan Daily.

The article emphasizes that the province is actively developing international cooperation and exchanges. According to the publication, in 2020, about 80 countries invested in Hainan, which is twice as much as in 2019. As previously reported by the statistical office of the region, the volume of foreign investment in the island's economy last year exceeded $ 3 billion.

As the newspaper writes with reference to representatives of foreign companies on Hainan, the island attracts investors by the preferential policy of the port of free trade, a favorable environmental situation, and high quality services for business. According to provincial party secretary Shen Xiaoming, "The political environment, ecology and business climate should be the three key competitive advantages of Hainan."

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors. It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.