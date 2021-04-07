Set of documents on ‘green’ financing to be submitted to cabinet in May

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has drafted a set of documents on ‘green’ financing within a working group and will submit it to the government in May, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told a forum on Wednesday.

"The set of documents has been drafted," he said, adding that it "is currently pending approval, we are to submit [it] to the government in May."

The government will consider it in May-June, according to the minister.

The package of documents on ‘green’ financing may be approved in the second half of the year, after which the mechanism of ‘green’ financing will be launched in Russia, the ministry noted.

The set of documents consists of taxonomy (classification and correlation to ‘green’ financing mechanisms) of ‘green’ and transition projects, the order of verifiers selection, verification methodology and guidance notes.