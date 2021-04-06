Global community has to agree on rules for global Internet companies — Russian official

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The global community will inevitably have to agree on the international rules of operation for global companies and users on the Internet, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergey Kiriyenko said on Tuesday.

"We are moving to a level where the norms and rules for global companies, users, states in the development of the Internet space will be more and more international. The global community will inevitably have to get together and agree on what these rules should be," Kiriyenko said.

According to him, the United Nations has created a roadmap for digital cooperation with a list of steps that must be implemented by the world community "to build uniform rules for Internet giants and large international platforms."

On April 5, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) announced it has decided to extend measures to slow down Twitter until May 15, instead of blocking the website. The service also noted that on April 1, Twitter’s Vice President for public policy and communications for Europe, Middle East, and Africa Sinead McSweeney, informed Russia’s media watchdog of the company's efforts to improve the moderation of prohibited content.

On March 10, the watchdog announced starting a "primary slowdown" in the speed of Twitter in Russia due to the fact that the service does not remove content prohibited in the country. The department promised to continue measures against the social network up to its blocking.