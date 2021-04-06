First regular flight from Caracas to Moscow expected by late April

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The first regular flight from Caracas to Moscow may take place before the end of April, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center’s decision to open borders between Russia and Venezuela will speed up the process of organization of direct flights, which is now at a final stage. According to preliminary information from the Venezuelan side, the first passenger flight from Caracas to Moscow may be organized already in April," he noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, establishing direct air service between Moscow and Caracas is a priority of cooperation between the two countries. "Establishing direct air links will give an impetus to the development of economic, tourist and educational exchanges."

Russia’s national anti-coronavirus crisis center passed a decision on formal resumption of air service with a number of countries, including Venezuela, from April 1. Russia and Venezuela have agreed two flights a week from Moscow to Caracas. Melik-Bagdasarov said earlier that Venezuela’s Conviasa air carrier. The two countries did not have direct air service before the pandemic.