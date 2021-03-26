Debt burden of Russians climb to record-breaking 11.7% by 2021

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The debt burden ratio of Russians at the macro-level (DBR, the ratio of all payments under relevant loans to total income of the population) increased to record-breaking 11.7% as of 2021 year-start, according to papers for the presentation of Elizaveta Danilova, the department head in the Central Bank of Russia.

"The debt burden grew last year. This is largely associated with the pandemic, with the contraction of people’s income, especially in the second quarter of the last year. Nevertheless, other factors contributed to restraining the process. First of all, this is the reduction of interest rates observed last year. The debt burden increased nevertheless but not as significantly as it could be," Danilova said at the banking conference in TASS.