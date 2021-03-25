SPIEF organizers to set up anti-COVID infrastructure

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Organizers of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) decided to create new infrastructure for comfort and safety of participants this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Roscongress Foundation says on its website on Thursday.

"Thermal imaging control will be provided. All spaces of the site will be equipped with air recirculation units and decontamination devices. Digital systems of herd immunity recording and new digital platforms of data sharing with key agencies involved in this work will be developed. Furthermore, Forum event venues, lobbies, accreditation centers and vehicles of the Forum will be required to be brought into conformity to epidemiological safety requirements," SPIEF Director Alexei Valkov says.

SPIEF will be held this year from June 2 to 5.