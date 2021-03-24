Mishustin discusses protection of Russian tourists’ health with Greek PM

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that he focused on health protection for the Russian tourists coming to Greece at the talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

"The Greek authorities are gradually reopening the borders for travelers, but the main thing is that it should be safe for people’s health, and we also spoke about how to find these solutions," the Russian prime minister told reporters after his talks with the Greek prime minister in Athens.

Mishustin pointed out that the tourism industry was the worst affected in the Moscow-Athens relations during the pandemic.