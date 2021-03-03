Baring Vostok not going to withdraw from capital of Vostochny Bank yet, Calvey says

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Baring Vostok private equity firm is not going to withdraw from the capital of Vostochny Bank yet, the firm’s founder Michael Calvey told TASS on Wednesday.

Calvey is a defendant in the case of embezzling 2.5 bln rubles of the bank's loan funds.

"There are no plans to withdraw [from the capital of Vostochny Bank - TASS] in the near future. The Baring Vostok Fund remains a shareholder of the bank, and we have no plans to withdraw from this asset in the near future," Calvey said.