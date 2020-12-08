Next year may be still more difficult for Russia’s travel sector — expert

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s tourism sector may face even more problems in 2021, executive director of Russia’s Association of Travel Operators (ATOR) Maia Lomidze said on Tuesday.

In her words, travel companies have come to see that the pandemic is unlikely to be over next year.

"Naturally, such understanding makes companies adjust their practices and business plans. In general, we can already anticipate that the year 2021 may happen to be much more difficult that the current year," she said.

According to Lomidze, domestic tourism will not be able to cover losses of travel operators and agents in 2020. The cashback program has somewhat helped to support the sector but its effect was marred by lockdowns imposed in Russian regions in November-December in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection that told adversely on the demand.

"Winter is a low season for domestic tourism, anyway. Outbound tourism is also very restricted, with practically no mass vacationing destinations. AS a result, the travel sector will not be able to generate a financial cushion for the 2021 summer season, which is not going to be smooth either. Suffice it to say that it will be a period when companies are to fulfil their liabilities on postponed trips from 2020. It is next to impossible to meet these obligations at the expense of current sales," she said, adding that the sector needs additional measures of support.