Russian investment fund submits application for accelerated approval of Sputnik V to WHO

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has submitted applications for accelerated registration (Emergency Use Listing, EUL) and prequalification of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have submitted an application for Emergency Use Listing and prequalification of the vaccine by the World Health Organization, which will allow Sputnik V to be included in the list of medical products that meet leading quality, safety and efficacy standards. We express our gratitude to WHO for its active cooperation and look forward to the successful completion of the prequalification process at all major stages," RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

The Russian Federation has become one of the first countries to apply to WHO for prequalification of its vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, accelerated vaccine registration under the EUL procedure will make the Russian vaccine available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures and will support global efforts to prevent the coronavirus infection, the Fund noted.

The Prequalification of Medicines Program is a United Nations program managed by WHO. It is the only global medicines quality assurance program. The WHO prequalification of medicines assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines. A medicinal product is included in the list of prequalified medicinal products subject to compliance with established requirements and standards of WHO, RDIF explained.