OPEC+ countries agree to honor commitments in full scope

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries reached an agreement to continue executing the deal in full scope, with the next meeting of the ministerial monitoring committee to be held this November, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"An agreement was reached on the outcomes of the meeting to continue executing the agreements in full scope; relevant recommendations were given," Novak said. "We agreed to meet next time in November, in one month, to summarize the October results and assess the situation that will arise ahead of the winter season," he noted.