OPEC countries fulfill their obligations under oil production cut deal by 97% in July

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Oil production in OPEC countries in July increased by 0.98 million barrels per day (bpd), to 23.17 million bpd, mainly due to Saudi Arabia, which added 1 million barrels to its daily production, it voluntarily reduced in June, according to the OPEC report.

Thus, oil production in Saudi Arabia increased by 0.86 million bpd - up to 8.4 million bpd. At the same time, Saudi Arabia fully fulfilled its obligations under the OPEC + agreement.

In June, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also took on additional reduction volumes to their obligations. In aggregate, the three of them reduced production by 1.1 million bpd.

In July, the UAE increased production by 98,000 bpd bringing it to 2.43 million bpd, Kuwait added 73,000 bpd and produced up to 2.16 million bpd. July production in both Gulf states is also fully in line with the OPEC+ agreements.

Meanwhile, Iraq increased oil production in July - by 39,000 bpd to 3.75 million bpd, which is higher than its production quota established at 3.59 million bpd.