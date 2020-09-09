SCO chief highlights TASS role in covering organization’s work

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov highly assessed the role of Russian news agency TASS in covering the organization’s activity and promoting its positive image.

"I would like to first of all note that we highly assess the established level of cooperation between the SCO and state news agency TASS, which makes sizable contribution to promoting unbiased information about our organization’s activity and promoting its positive image," Norov said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, established in 2001, brings together China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are SCO observer states, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey are dialogue partners.