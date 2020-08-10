Russia restarts air travel to Turkey’s resort cities with Moscow-Antalya flight

A Boeing 747 plane was filled to capacity with all 522 tickets sold. On Monday, Russia restarts flights to Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman. Within the day, flights to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman are also expected from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don.

MOSCOW, August 10./TASS/. The first flight from Moscow to Antalya since Russia and Turkey imposed border restrictions aid the coronavirus pandemic, took off late on Sunday. It was operated by Rossiya carrier.

This is a second stage in the reopening of international regular and charter flights from Russia suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer flights were also operated inside Russia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russia was scaling down international flights from February 1, while on March 27 all flights abroad were stopped with the exception of repatriation, cargo and post flights. On August 1, Russia restarted flights with the UK, Tanzania and Turkey. On August 15, flights between Russia and Switzerland will begin.

Upon the decision of the federal crisis management center, international flights can be operated from Moscow, St. Petersburg and the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.