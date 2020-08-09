{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Over 38,500 passengers use international flights since August 1

Russian and foreign air companies have performed 128 flights
© Alexander Shchebak/TASS

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian and foreign air companies have performed nearly 130 international flights since August 1 after Russia resumed international regular air service with foreign countries. More than 38,500 passengers have used their services, Russia’s Air Transport Agency said on Sunday.

"On August 1, Russia resumed regular international air service with a number of countries. Russian and foreign air companies have performed 128 flights and provided their service to more than 38,500 passengers," it said.

According to the agency, flights were performed from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don to London and Istanbul.

Turkish air companies

Three Turkish air companies, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, and Corendon Airlines, will resume flights from Turkish resort cities of Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman to Russia from August 10.

"Turkish air companies Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, and Corendon Airlines will also resume flights from three destinations in Russia to Turkish resorts," Air Transport Agency said, adding that more than ten Russia air carriers are also ready to resume flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don to these Turkish cities.

Regular air service between Russia and the rest of the world was suspended in late March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Air service was resumed with three countries - the United Kingdom, Tanzania, and Turkey - from August 1. Flights to Switzerland will be resumed from August 15.

Dozhd TV says apartment rented by its journalists in Minsk was searched
According to Dozhd attorney, people in civilian clothes inspected the apartment and went away
Russian rescuers find another body under rubble in Beirut
Russian rescuers arrived in Beirut on August 5
Russia reports 5,212 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The daily growth rate was 0.6%
Putin, Lukashenko discuss detention of Russian nationals in Belarus
The Russian president told his Belarusian counterpart that Moscow is interested in maintaining stability in Belarus, according to the Kremlin press service
Police detain campaign manager of Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya
Tikhanovskaya’s press secretary added that their campaign manager is being taken to the central police station in Minsk
South Ossetia wants to demonstrate evidence of Georgian genocide to global community
Bibilov called upon the global community to give South Ossetia a chance "to speak at the UN and other international platforms in order to show and tell the truth"
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Chechen leader Kadyrov’s incomes up by almost $2 million in 2019
Kadyrov’s property includes a house of 2,344.3 square meters and a land plot 3,668 square meters in area
Fitch affirms Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB, outlook stable
Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that the move demonstrates the sustainability of Russia’s macroeconomics
Crew Dragon undocks from ISS, Atlantic splashdown scheduled for Sunday
The spacecraft is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast on Sunday at 14:42 local time
Half of all Russians thinks US moon landing a hoax, poll reveals
Compared to 2018, the number of those who deny the landing is 8% less
Orient Queen cruise ship sinks in Beirut port following blast
As OTV reported Wednesday, two people who were onboard when the incident happened died, while seven more were injured
Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol
The pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, according to Rostec
Shipyard in Volga area lays down two Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ships
They are designated to protect the water area of Russian naval bases, according to the project’s developer
Belarusian president says union state with Russia impossible
The nation is not ready for this and will never be, Belarusian president said
Russia’s Rosatom starts fueling first unit of Belarusian NPP
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Aeroflot to cancel part of previously scheduled international flights until August 31
The decision is dictated by the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the countries of destination, according to the carrier
Putin offers condolences to India’s leadership on Kozhikode plane crash
President also asked to convey his words of support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the crash
Russian doctors help 92 people, including 12 children, in Beirut hospital
On August 6, an air mobile hospital of the Russian emergency ministry’s Tsentrospas unit opened in Beirut ravaged by a major explosion on Monday
Press review: US ramps up Syrian oil plunder and Russia-EU carbon border adjustment talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 6
Russian ambassador in Minsk calls for soonest release of detained Russians
"In the current situation, it would be justified and fair to release the Russians as soon as possible," he told reporters
Russian forces in Syria retain the right of repelling militants’ attacks - Russian center
Terrorists open fire on the Syrian government forces and make attempts to attack the Russian airbase Hmeymim, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Alexander Shcherbitsky said
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bomber over Sea of Okhotsk
No violations of Russia’s state border by the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber were allowed
Russian dog handlers sifting through rubble in Beirut port
Experts: Terminating New START Treaty could mean global nuclear disaster
The Treaty is the last agreement in force in the international security and arms control system, but the United States announced their refusal to extend it, an article in Krasnaya Zvezda underscores
Russian scientists publish first results of Avifavir clinical trials
The pilot part of clinical trials demonstrated that Avifavir possesses rapid antiviral action
Lukashenko says he regards Putin as his elder brother
Belarusian president acknowledged that certain tensions in his relationship with Putin did exist
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Lavrov emphasizes need to rule out possibility of nuclear war
Russia's top diplomat was addressing participants of a memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing
Trump vows to quickly achieve deals with Iran, N. Korea if re-elected
Speaking about Iran, Trump said the Islamic Republic "is dying to make a deal" with the United States
Russian hospital opens in Beirut
It can receive up to 200 people a day and have beds for 50 patients
Lukashenko, Putin agree to find those responsible for detention of Russians
The Russian president highlighted the need to repel actions by third forces, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday citing the press service of the Belarusian president
Trump bans deals with owners of TikTok and WeChat
According to Trump, TikTok app and WeChat social network pose a threat to US national security
Lukashenko guarantees election won’t spiral into chaos and civil war
Meanwhile, the country’s authorities are considering "various options," the president noted
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane
Lukashenko: US passport holders among those detained in Belarus ahead of election
According to the Belarusian leader, the detained include those with links to the US Department of State
Medvedev: events in Abkhazia, South Ossetia 12 years ago "declaration of war on Russia"
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that Russia has always advocated peace and stability in the countries bordering it
Ship whose cargo allegedly exploded in Lebanon belongs to Russian businessman
In 2013, the ship sailing under Moldovan flag was carrying hazardous cargo from Batumi to Mozambique and made an unplanned call to Beirut
Anna Netrebko and Placido Domingo to take Bolshoi's stage in new season
Last season Placido Domingo could not appear in the Bolshoi due to the pandemic, the theater's general director recalled
Russia’s new spacecraft can make flights to Moon and Mars, says chief designer
It can perform a flight to asteroids only as part of an inter-planetary system, according to the chief designer
Trump believes Russia, China are against his re-election
According to a US intelligence official, Russia is trying to "denigrate" Trump’s election rival, former Vice President Joseph Biden
Press review: Will Minsk cross red line with Moscow and Russia, NATO face off over Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 7
Alrosa unearths Russia’s largest color diamond
The rough diamond is of intense yellow-brown color
Diplomat says detention of 33 Russians in Minsk was third country’s provocation
Maria Zakharova noted that this story was presented "as almost an operation of Russia’s to deploy some specially trained people to destabilize the neighboring country"
WHO extends state of emergency over coronavirus pandemic
The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that this pandemic "is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come"
Children, people aged over 70 develop highest levels of COVID-19 antibodies, study reveals
A large-scale research on COVID-19 herd immunity was conducted in more than 20 Russian regions
British policy towards Russia consists of 95% of deterrence and 5% of dialogue, envoy says
The ambassador referred to the state of relations between the UK and Russia as difficult
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
