Over 38,500 passengers use international flights since August 1

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian and foreign air companies have performed nearly 130 international flights since August 1 after Russia resumed international regular air service with foreign countries. More than 38,500 passengers have used their services, Russia’s Air Transport Agency said on Sunday.

"On August 1, Russia resumed regular international air service with a number of countries. Russian and foreign air companies have performed 128 flights and provided their service to more than 38,500 passengers," it said.

According to the agency, flights were performed from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don to London and Istanbul.

Turkish air companies

Three Turkish air companies, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, and Corendon Airlines, will resume flights from Turkish resort cities of Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman to Russia from August 10.

"Turkish air companies Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, and Corendon Airlines will also resume flights from three destinations in Russia to Turkish resorts," Air Transport Agency said, adding that more than ten Russia air carriers are also ready to resume flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don to these Turkish cities.

Regular air service between Russia and the rest of the world was suspended in late March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Air service was resumed with three countries - the United Kingdom, Tanzania, and Turkey - from August 1. Flights to Switzerland will be resumed from August 15.