Russia’s oil production down by 16.2% in July, to 39.6 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s oil and gas condensate production dropped by 16.2% in July 2020 year-on-year, to 39.63 million tonnes, as follows from a report of the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex released on Sunday.

Oil production has decreased by 6.2% since the beginning of the year, to 304.3 million tonnes.

Russia takes part in the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal effective since May 2020. Under the deal, Russia is cutting its oil output by about 19% on February 2020.

Rosneft decreased July production by 15.4%, to 15.2 million tonnes (by 7.5% since the year beginning, to 116.38 million tonnes). Lukoil’s output decreased by 19% in July, to 19.7 million tonnes (by 8.2% since the beginning of the year, to 44.1 million tonnes).

Surgutneftegaz cut oil production by 19.3% in July, to 4.18 million tonnes (by 6.3% since the year beginning, to 32.9 million tonnes). Gazprom neft’s oil output in July was down by 17.3%, to 4.5 million tonnes (by 4.2% since the beginning of the year, to 33.8 million tonnes).

Tatneft cut production by 22.2% in July, to two million tonnes (by 12.3% on the year, to 15.28 million tonnes). Novatek’s production in July was 0.92 million tonne, or down by 6.8% (by 2.9% on the year, to 6.69 million tonnes).

Operators under the production division deal cut production of oil and gas condensate by 3.7% in July, to 1.1 million tonnes, and by three percent since the year beginning, to 8.36 million tonnes.