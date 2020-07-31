Seven Russian airlines plan to launch flights to Turkey from August 10

From August 10, when the ban on flights to Turkish resort cities of Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman is officially lifted, seven more Russian airlines will start flying to Turkey.

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Airlines Aeroflot, Pobeda, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus will resume flights between Russia and Turkey on August 1, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement on Friday.

"From August 10, the volume of regular and charter flights to Turkey will be significantly increased. Russian airlines S7, Ural Airlines, Royal Flight, Nordwind, Azur Air, Rossiya and iFly are planning to start flights," the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

According to the regulator, the first flight from abroad will arrive in Moscow on the night of August 1. The scheduled flight abroad after the suspension of international flights will take place in the morning of August 1.

"The first regular flight SU 2130 of Aeroflot airlines on the Moscow-Istanbul route after the lifting of restrictions is scheduled for tomorrow at 07:50 Moscow time from Moscow Sheremetyevo airport on Boeing 777 aircraft. The liner is designed to carry up to 400 passengers. Tomorrow the carrier has two more scheduled flights on the mentioned route," the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Tomorrow at 01:20 Moscow time, the first regular flight of Turkish Airlines after the lifting of restrictions should arrive in Vnukovo. It is expected that about 50 passengers will arrive from Istanbul to Moscow, " the regulator added.

Turkish Airlines plans to start flights to St. Petersburg from August 2, and to Rostov-on-Don from August 3. Flights of Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines and Russian low-cost airline Pobeda will also be resumed.

From August 1, Russia lifts the restriction on international flights. It will be possible to fly from Russia to Zanzibar (Tanzania), London (the UK), Ankara and Istanbul (Turkey), from August 10 - to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman (resort cities in Turkey).