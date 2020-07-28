Putin: Work on ITER fusion reactor undisrupted despite COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the participants of the ceremony, dedicated to launching the assembly of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). The head of state noted that the restrictions, introduced over the coronavirus pandemic, did not affect the work on the reactor and that the goals will be achieved in previously defined time span. The president’s message was published on the Kremlin website Tuesday.

"Today, the ITER project enters the crucial stage of its implementation. Despite the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, it was possible to preserve the required pace of works. This makes it possible to expect that the project’s goals will be achieved in the previously determined time span, and that, in foreseeable perspective, we will get a source of energy of unique power and safety, which will, undoubtedly, help solve the tasks of sustainable economic development and improve the quality of lives of millions of people," the message reads.

The president also noted that ITER is the largest international scientific and technical project, which is a shining example of efficient and mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation. "As you know, Russia as one of the founding countries of this initiative, aimed at making an important contribution to the humanity’s energy security, plays an active role in this initiative’s implementation," the message runs.

Putin underscored that the project is based on the tokamak device concept, invented in Russia.

The head of state thanked everyone who worked on the ITER project, and expressed special gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron, the leader of the country that provided a site for the reactor.

The ITER project was established by an agreement between China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the US. The reactor is based on the tokamak device, invented by Soviet and Russian scientists, which is believed to be the most promising device for controlled thermonuclear fusion. The project aims to show that thermonuclear energy could be used at an industrial scale.

The scale of the ITER project could be compared to the International Space Station and the Large Hadron Collider. Russia was tasked with production and shipment of 25 high-tech systems for the future installation. The installation is being constructed in southern France, near the Cadarache research center.