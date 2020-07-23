Porsche to recall 676 Cayenne crossovers in Russia

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Porsche dealer in Russia - Porsche Russland LLC will recall 676 Porsche Cayenne (9YA) cars sold in Russia from September 20 to November 2019, the Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency (Rosstandart) said in a statement.

There is a likelihood that the welded joint in the ATF pipe of the Tiptronic gearbox in the vehicles does not meet the required specifications, the department said explaining the reason for the recall.

"In this case, transmission fluid leakage is possible, which will be noticeable by oil stains under the car. While driving, leaking fluid can create unforeseen obstacles to the vehicles moving behind," the regulator explained.

The carmaker will check the date of production of the ATF pipe on the vehicles included in the recall program. If necessary, ATF pipes will be replaced. All repair works will be carried out free of charge for the car owners.