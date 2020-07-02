Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption

HAIKOU, July 2. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities conducted a large-scale online campaign on June 1-18 to boost consumption. According to the Hainan Daily, total sales these days exceeded 1.4 billion yuan (about $ 197.8 million).

According to the newspaper, the promotion was held to match the festival of discounts dubbed "618", which is held annually on June 18. It was attended by more than 80 Hainan manufacturers and companies. For 18 days, they advertised their products (mainly food) live on social media. According to the newspaper, more than 4 million users watched the broadcasts, in total over 1.2 million units of goods were sold.

Owners of online stores on e-commerce platforms TMall, Taobao and others joined the campaign. According to the publication, over 2.5 weeks the total volume of online sales exceeded 1.4 billion yuan (about $ 198.6 million).

The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013 at the initiative of the Chinese e-commerce company JD.com. The date of the total sale was chosen randomly: the festival is held on the company's birthday — on June 18.

A big sale is also held in China on November 11, the promotion is also known as Bachelor’s Day. It was first held in 2009 at the initiative of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba.