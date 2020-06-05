South Korea hopes to resume visa-free travels with Russia after pandemic, envoy says

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. South Korea hopes to resume visa-free travels with Russia when the coronavirus pandemic is over, South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Friday.

"I am convinced that South Korea and Russia will cope with the coronavirus infection threat successfully and nationals of the two countries will soon be able to visit our countries visa-free," he said in an interview with Russian agencies.

He noted however that so far it is difficult to say when the agreement on abandonment of visas is resumed. "To have the agreement on visa-free travels back in force we must overcome the threat of the coronavirus infection spread. Apart from that, bilateral consultations between the South Korean and Russian authorities are needed," he added.

According to the South Korean diplomat, the two countries will resume air service after the sanitary and epidemic situation stabilizes.

Lee Sok-bae stressed that Moscow and Seoul had maintained close contacts and swiftly helped each other to repatriate their nationals amid the pandemic, which "strengthened cooperation and built up mutual trust." "Thus, South Korea organized six special flights (four flights from Seoul to Moscow and back and two flights from Seoul to Vladivostok and back) and helped our nationals to return home safely. Russian nationals used these flights as well," he noted.