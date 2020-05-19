Expansion of EAEU’s cooperation with foreign partners should continue, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 19. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should continue expanding cooperation with other integrations and separate countries, mainly within the CIS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a video conference format on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to continue efforts aimed at expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the EAEU and interested foreign partners," he said, adding that many states and integration structures have already established close direct contacts with the Union and "their number is constantly rising." Particularly, the EAEU has already entered into international agreements with China, Vietnam, Iran, Serbia and Singapore, Putin said, adding that "the negotiations are underway with Israel and Egypt, and trade consultations have started with India."

"Of course, support of various dialogue formats with other partners should be prioritized, first of all within the CIS, same as expansion of ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the president said. He expressed hope that joint work with those major regional integrations, as well as continued efforts on integration of the EAEU activities with the implementation of China’s ‘One Belt and One Road’ initiative "will allow implementation of the project on creation of a large Eurasian partnership in the future."