Car production in Russia down 2% in 11M 2025 — Avtostat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Production of cars by Russian enterprises slipped by 2% in the first 11 months of 2025 to 707,400 units, Director of the Avtostat analytical agency Sergey Tselikov said.

"Since the beginning of the year, 707,400 vehicles have been assembled, which is 2% lower than in the first 11 months of last year," Tselikov said on his Telegram channel.

The assembly of Belgee cars in Belarus "intended exclusively for the Russian market" is also included in the statistics, he added.

In November, Russian car manufacturers produced 68,800 passenger cars, which is only half a percent lower than in November of last year, Avtostat’s head said.

"Avtovaz accounts for almost 40% of the Russian auto industry, and all Russian brands (including new ones) account for almost 60% of the auto industry," he concluded.