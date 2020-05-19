Lukashenko calls on EAEU leaders to find consensus on gas transportation pricing

MINSK, May 19. / TASS /. The issue of pricing for gas transportation services in the common market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remains unresolved, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via a video conference on Tuesday.

"The issue of pricing for gas transportation services on the EAEU common market remains unresolved. We have not been able to decide on a final mutually acceptable solution for several years, while the urgency of the problem is constantly growing. Today we must find the consensus that we all need," BelTA quoted Lukashenko.

Speaking about the agenda of the meeting, Lukashenko noted that its main issue is the adoption of strategic directions for the development of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025. "This document is both an action plan to deepen relations and a kind of turning point on the path to rebuilding and increasing the pace of development of the economies of our countries," Lukashenko said.

He noted that the preparation of the document was difficult, but in general the parties managed to reach agreed decisions in all areas of deepening integration. In this regard, Lukashenko thanked the participants for their constructive approach.