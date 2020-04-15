Question of Russian gas price in EAEU will be studied at expert level — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The issue of the price of Russian gas in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be worked out at the expert level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He was commenting on the statement of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on the need for more flexible gas prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a matter for negotiation at the expert level in the EAEU. The question has been raised within the EAEU, it can be raised. It will be worked out," the Kremlin representative said.