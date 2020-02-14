Gazprom and government of Belarus sign protocol on gas prices until 2021

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Gazprom and the government of Belarus have signed a protocol that sets the pricing procedure for the supply of natural gas to Belarus in 2020. The document was signed by Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and the ambassador of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko, the Russian holding said in a statement.

The working meeting between Miller and Semashko in St. Petersburg was also attended by Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich. The parties also discussed cooperation in the gas sector in general.