China cancels Boao Economic Forum on Hainan amid coronavirus pandemic

BEIJING, April 30. /TASS/. The organizing committee of the Boao Economic Forum for Asia (held in the Hainan province), scheduled to be held on March 24-27, decided to cancel the event this year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the forum’s website reported on Thursday.

“Currently, the coronavirus epidemic is spreading all over the world, public healthcare system is facing serious problems, the global economy is dealing with tough challenges. In order to support and collaborate with the international community in taking anti-epidemic measures, as well as to ensure the safety and health of the forum's participants, the Board for the Boao forum has decided to cancel the event in 2020," the statement reads.

On March 10, the organizing committee issued a statement stating that due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the 2020 forum is postponed until further notice.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites, The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. According to the Chinese top diplomat, this regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.