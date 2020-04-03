Russia stays in close contact with Saudi Arabia on oil market issues, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 3. /TASS/. Russia maintains a close contact with Saudi Arabia on the oil market situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We keep a close contact with our partners in Saudi Arabia. I have recently had a conversation with the President of the United States of America," the Russian leader said. "All of us are concerned of the evolving situation. Everyone is interested in joint and, I would like to stress this, coordinated action to ensure the long-term market stability," Putin added.