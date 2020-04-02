Over 75% key foreign trade companies in China resume work

BEIJING, April 2. /TASS/. More than 75% key Chinese companies working in the foreign trade sphere resumed operations on the back of improvement epidemic situation in the country, spokesman of the China’s Ministry of Commerce Liu Changyu said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The process of work resumption by foreign trade companies demonstrates a positive trend. As of March 30, 75.6% key foreign trade companies of the contrary restarted work and their capacity utilization level was over 70%," the official said.