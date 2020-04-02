Putin: Moscow and Minsk can find solutions to all issues

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Moscow and Minsk can solve even the most difficult issues of the Union State. The president said this in a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, dedicated to the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

"Putin expressed his conviction that the accumulated cooperation experience will help find optimal solutions to all, even the most difficult, issues that the Union faces," the Kremlin press service said.

"For more than two decades after the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State was signed, our nations managed to establish mutually beneficial integration mechanisms and significantly strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and other fields," Putin stated, adding that the two nations engage in mutually beneficial joint projects and coordinated foreign and defense policy.

The Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, observed annually on April 2, celebrates the creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. On this day back in 1996, Russia and Belarus signed a treaty, which implied, among other things, establishment of single economic space and gradual transition to single legislation. In 1999, Russia and Belarus deepened the integration by signing the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State.

This day traditionally features public events throughout Moscow and Minsk. However, this year, the coronavirus introduced changes. Aide to the State Secretary of the Union State Elena Ovcharenko told TASS that this year, all meetings, performances and press conferences were cancelled.