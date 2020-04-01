Russia’s Aeroflot to clear out Russians from New York to Moscow on April 3

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Aeroflot Russian Airlines will carry out a flight from New York to Moscow on April 3, the airline said in a statement. Russians will land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on April 4.

On April 1, Aeroflot has a scheduled flight from Delhi, while its subsidiary Rossiya Airline will perform a flight from Tunisia to bring Russians back.

On April 2, Aeroflot will fly from Sheremetyevo to London and back, while Rossiya will travel to Colombo. Apart from the United States, the airline is planning to rescue Russians stuck in the Maldives (Male) on April 3, the flight will arrive in Russia on April 4. On April 5, Rossiya will take Russians back from Bali, while Aeroflot will carry out flights to Bangkok and Tel Aviv and back on April 6.

Per earlier reports, a few dozens Russians are stuck in New York as they failed to fly out of John F. Kennedy International Airport to Moscow after Aeroflot cancelled flights scheduled for March 30 and 31.